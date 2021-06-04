Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record

Darine Barbar, an amputee athlete from Lebanon, has just made history by breaking a Guinness World Record title 28 years after losing her leg as a teenager to bone cancer.

Barbar smashed the record for the Longest Samson’s chair/static wall sit (female) achieving a total of two minutes, and 8.24 seconds.

Darine has an above knee left leg amputation and lost her leg at the age of 15 to bone cancer. She had another accident in 2013 when she broke her left hip where her amputation is and had to have two screws in the hip.

The record broken on Friday marks the launch of the Guinness World Records Impairment Records Initiative, which sees the introduction of an initial twenty-three classification categories for physical, intellectual and visual impairments. The classifications, created with the support of external experts, will be applicable across all sports, strength and ‘journey’ records.

The result is the chance to create potentially hundreds of new record titles which can be attempted by people with impairments around the world, allowing amateur athletes, fitness fanatics and keen-sports people to achieve GWR titles for records-busting achievements.

After setting the world record, Darine said: “I lost my left leg in June 1993 at the age of 15 due to bone cancer, and today, in the same month after 28 years, I am back to win the battle.”

“My story has inspired many throughout the years, and today I make history hoping to inspire millions around the world. I thank Guinness World Records™ for considering the new classifications for people with determination, and I am proud to be part of a campaign that will change the lives of millions across the globe.”

Director of Records at Guinness World Records Adam Brown said the Impairment Records Initiative will make GWR “instantly more relevant and accessible to millions of people around the world.”

“The project has been a number of years in the making, so to see it go live with the announcement of three fantastic new record-holders is incredibly humbling,” he added. “We really hope that in launching this project and crowning new record holders, we will encourage many more people with physical, intellectual or visual impairments to get in touch and attempt a Guinness World Records title in the future.”

