Calendar Grand Slam possible this year, says Djokovic

For the second time in six years Novak Djokovic is halfway to a calendar year sweep of all four Grand Slam titles after winning the French Open for a second time on Sunday.

The 34-year-old dug deep into his reserves of resilience to hit back from two sets down against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and increase his Grand Slam tally to 19.

Advertisement

That takes him only one behind the men’s record 20 held by Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer and there is nothing to suggest the world number one will not surpass his two career rivals.

He can already claim something neither of those two can, after his win over the 22-year-old Tsitsipas made him the first player in the professional era to win each of the four Grand Slams at least twice.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Having already claimed the Australian Open this year, he has a shot at becoming the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969 and he could even complete a ‘Golden Slam’ by adding the Olympic title in Tokyo.

“Everything is possible,” Djokovic told reporters.

“I’ve achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would be not possible for me to achieve. Everything is possible, and I did put myself in a good position to go for the Golden Slam. But, you know, I was in this position in 2016 as well.

“It ended up in a third-round loss in Wimbledon.”

Wimbledon returns later this month after last year’s tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Djokovic won it in 2019 and will be the favorite to add a sixth title on the grass, after which he will turn his thoughts to the Olympic Games and the U.S. Open.

“Obviously I will enjoy this win and then think about Wimbledon in a few days’ time. I don’t have an issue to say that I’m going for the title in Wimbledon,” he said.

“Of course I am. I won in ‘18 and ‘19 there. Hopefully I can keep that run going.”