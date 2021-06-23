.
.
.
.
Language

Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP)
Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP)

Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The families of Kobe Bryant and others who died in a 2020 helicopter crash reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit targeting the late pilot’s estate and the company that owned and operated the helicopter.

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was among those suing the estate of pilot Ara Zobayan as well as Island Express Helicopters filed a notice in court that read, “Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action,” multiple media outlets reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No details of the settlement were revealed. The court still must approve the proposed agreement.

Nine people died in the crash near Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2020: Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Zobayan. All were headed to a youth basketball tournament in Ventura County, Calif.

One year since Kobe Bryant’s death: NBA legend’s life in photos Sports One year since Kobe Bryant’s death: NBA legend’s life in photos

Earlier this year, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a report that blamed the crash on pilot error while also criticizing Island Express Helicopters for safety failures. Island Express Helicopters disputed the decision, terming the crash “an act of God.”

The company has also filed a countersuit against two air traffic controllers.

Read more:

One year since Kobe Bryant’s death: NBA legend’s life in photos

Judge allows Bryant widow to access names of police who shared Kobe crash death pics

Feds expected to announce potential cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests
Sudan’s PM Hamdok warns of fractures within military, urges ‘unity’ Sudan’s PM Hamdok warns of fractures within military, urges ‘unity’
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More