Cricket-T20 World Cup to be moved to the UAE, official confirms

India's Pathan gets the ball past Australia's Wade during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

This year’s Twenty20 World Cup will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID-19 situation in India, an Indian cricket board official told Reuters on Monday.

“We will inform the (governing) International Cricket Council soon,” Indian cricket board treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said by telephone.

UAE has been the back-up venue for the 16-team event which is scheduled to be played in October-November.

India reported on Monday 46,148 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 30.27 million, while total fatalities are at 396,730, the data showed.

The Indian cricket board was forced to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May as cases surged in the country.

The remaining matches of the world’s richest T20 league were moved to the UAE, where it was also held last year, and will be completed ahead of the World Cup.

