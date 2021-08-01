.
Qatar’s Fares Elbakh wins country’s first ever Olympics gold medal

Gold medalist Fares Ibrahim Elbakh of Qatar reacts. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Qatar’s Fares Ibrahim Elbakh won the gold medal in the men’s 96 kilograms weightlifting event, making this the country’s first ever gold win.

The athlete set an Olympic record of a combined lift of 402 kilograms at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

Fares Ibrahim Elbakh of Qatar in action. (Reuters)
“I feel great, incredible. We worked hard for it. We went so far to get this and it feels better than ever,” Elbakh told the official Olympics online outlet after his win. “I am literally speechless about that [getting the first gold for Qatar].”

According to the Olympics website, the Qatari athlete had set two records in one night.

Gold medalist Fares Ibrahim Elbakh of Qatar, silver medalist Keydomar Vallenilla of Venezuela and bronze medalist Anton Pliesnoi of Georgia pose. (Reuters)
He had earned a “massive, combined score of 402 that was too much for any of his competitors on the day to even approach.”

With Reuters

