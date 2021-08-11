.
Messi makes football ‘beautiful’, says Paris St Germain president

Soccer Football - Lionel Messi holds an FC Barcelona press conference - 1899 Auditorium, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 8, 2021 Lionel Messi during the press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea
Lionel Messi holds an FC Barcelona press conference - 1899 Auditorium, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 8, 2021 Lionel Messi during the press conference. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Paris

Nasser al-Khelaifi, the president and CEO of Paris St Germain, said it was an “amazing and historic day” to present Lionel Messi as a player for the French soccer powerhouse.

“He makes football magic, beautiful. He is a winner,” al-Khelaifi told a news conference.

Messi joined star-packed Paris St Germain on Tuesday after leaving Barcelona, the club where he had begun and expected to end his career.

