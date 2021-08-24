Nada Abul-Naga becomes first Saudi woman to enter top 100 in world squash rankings
Nada Abul-Naga became the first Saudi woman to be crowned a squash champion from the Kingdom when she won the tournament cup and the gold medal in Saudi Arabia’s Women’s Open Squash Championship.
The tournament was held on the courts of Riyadh Club and organized by the Saudi Squash Federation from August 19-21.
Abul-Naga defeated al-Jawhara al-Sudairi, who came in second place and received the silver medal, to claim the title. Third place and bronze medal was won by Atheer al-Rayes, who had defeated Arwa Hakami who placed fourth in the tournament.
Abul-Naga began practicing sports in 2008, moving between five different sports, namely basketball, volleyball, tennis, football and weightlifting, before moving to squash, before going professional game in 2010 officially and to participate in major tournaments.
