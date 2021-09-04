.
Raikkonen tests positive for COVID-19, Kubica to race for Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen poses for a driver's portrait. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Dutch Grand Prix, with Reserve driver Robert Kubica taking his place this weekend, the team announced on Saturday.

“Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel. The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery,” Alfa Romeo said in a statement.

“Reserve driver Robert Kubica will compete in this weekend’s Dutch GP.”

