.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Guinea clubs banned from playing at home in African club competition after coup

  • Font
Residents cheer on army soldiers after uprising that led to toppling of president Alpha Conde in Guinea. (Reuters)
Residents cheer on army soldiers after uprising that led to toppling of president Alpha Conde in Guinea. (Reuters)

Guinea clubs banned from playing at home in African club competition after coup

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Clubs from Guinea will not be allowed to play at home in African club competition matches over the next fortnight following the coup that ousted President Alpha Conde on Sunday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Wednesday.

Instead, their two-legged ties in the first round of both the African Champions League and African Confederation Cup will now be a single match played at the home of their opponent.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“After monitoring the political and security situation in Guinea and following careful consideration, the CAF Interclub Committee has decided that all three fixtures involving clubs from Guinea in the preliminary stages will be played in a single leg at the opponent’s territory,” said a statement.

Guinea junta consolidates takeover by naming military governors World News Guinea junta consolidates takeover by naming military governors

It means Kamsar are away at Hearts of Oak of Ghana in Accra in the Champions League on Sept. 19 while, in the Confederation Cup, Wakriya play at Diambars of Senegal on Sunday and Anglogold are away at Nigeria’s Bayelsa United on Sept. 19.

Horoya, Guinea’s other club in the Champions League, have a bye into the second round next month.

Sunday's military uprising has been condemned by foreign governments with West African leaders threatening sanctions over the overthrow of Conde, who was serving a third term after first winning election in 2010.

The coup led to Monday’s World Cup qualifier between Guinea and Morocco being called off. Morocco’s squad were flown out of Conakry on the night of the coup after negotiations between diplomats and soldiers, who had ordered the land and air borders closed.

On Tuesday, top Guinea players based in Europe, including Naby Keita of Liverpool, left the country on a plane chartered by their clubs.

Read more:

Liverpool working to get midfielder Naby Keita back from Guinea following coup

Explainer: What is happening following coup in the West African nation Guinea

Guinea junta consolidates takeover by naming military governors

US urges Guinea leader on democracy amid talk of new term

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8 Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More