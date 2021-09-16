Cristiano Ronaldo gifts his Man Utd shirt to steward he knocked out with stray shot

Cristiano Ronaldo gifted a steward with a special keepsake of his match-worn shirt following Manchester United’s opening Champions League clash against Young Boys after accidentally hitting her with the ball while warming up.

The 36-year-old Portugal skipper was limbering up for the contest by taking a few shots at goal, but accidentally struck the female steward who fell to the flow after the blow.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

She consequently needed medical attention.

With Ronaldo hopping the advertising boards to make sure she was okay, he later returned with his shirt from the fixture despite being disappointed by the defeat.

The five-time Ballon d’Or sought out the steward to present her with the jersey as a special keepsake, and she expressed her delight over the gesture by making a heart shape with her hands as the striker headed away from the pitch.

The humane gesture was hailed by his supporters online who gave him plaudits for the kind gesture.

Ronaldo made his second Champions League debut for United at the Wankdorf Stadium, having re-signed for the club from Juventus in a $28 million deal during the summer transfer window.

United looked to be well on their way to victory when Ronaldo opened the scoring with just 13 minutes on the clock against Young Boys however the Red Devils ultimately lost.

It was the 177th Champions League appearance for the Portuguese icon, putting him level with Spanish legend Iker Casillas, who played an equal number of games in Europe’s top-flight tournament.

He also scored his 135th goal in the competition, extending his own record for most goals scored in the Champions League.

Read more:

Ronaldo passes Iran’s Daei, becomes highest scoring man in international soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo makes sensational return to Man United

The world’s top five richest footballers in 2021