.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Cristiano Ronaldo gifts his Man Utd shirt to steward he knocked out with stray shot

  • Font
Cristiano Ronaldo gifted a steward with a special keepsake of his match-worn shirt following Manchester United’s opening Champions League clash against Young Boys. (Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo gifted a steward with a special keepsake of his match-worn shirt following Manchester United’s opening Champions League clash against Young Boys. (Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo gifts his Man Utd shirt to steward he knocked out with stray shot

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Cristiano Ronaldo gifted a steward with a special keepsake of his match-worn shirt following Manchester United’s opening Champions League clash against Young Boys after accidentally hitting her with the ball while warming up.

The 36-year-old Portugal skipper was limbering up for the contest by taking a few shots at goal, but accidentally struck the female steward who fell to the flow after the blow.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

She consequently needed medical attention.

With Ronaldo hopping the advertising boards to make sure she was okay, he later returned with his shirt from the fixture despite being disappointed by the defeat.

The five-time Ballon d’Or sought out the steward to present her with the jersey as a special keepsake, and she expressed her delight over the gesture by making a heart shape with her hands as the striker headed away from the pitch.

The humane gesture was hailed by his supporters online who gave him plaudits for the kind gesture.

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Young Boys and Manchester United at Wankdorf stadium in Bern, on September 14, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Young Boys and Manchester United at Wankdorf stadium in Bern, on September 14, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Ronaldo made his second Champions League debut for United at the Wankdorf Stadium, having re-signed for the club from Juventus in a $28 million deal during the summer transfer window.

United looked to be well on their way to victory when Ronaldo opened the scoring with just 13 minutes on the clock against Young Boys however the Red Devils ultimately lost.

It was the 177th Champions League appearance for the Portuguese icon, putting him level with Spanish legend Iker Casillas, who played an equal number of games in Europe’s top-flight tournament.

He also scored his 135th goal in the competition, extending his own record for most goals scored in the Champions League.

Read more:

Ronaldo passes Iran’s Daei, becomes highest scoring man in international soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo makes sensational return to Man United

The world’s top five richest footballers in 2021

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
More than half of UAE residents affected by heart disease: Study More than half of UAE residents affected by heart disease: Study
Nine in 10 UAE frontline health workers in favor of COVID-19 vaccines: Study Nine in 10 UAE frontline health workers in favor of COVID-19 vaccines: Study
Top Content
Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day  Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day 
Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study
Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet  Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet 
‘Charismatic’: Time names Taliban’s Baradar in list of 100 most influential in 2021 ‘Charismatic’: Time names Taliban’s Baradar in list of 100 most influential in 2021
One million Nigerian children to miss school due to mass kidnappings, UNICEF says One million Nigerian children to miss school due to mass kidnappings, UNICEF says
Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More