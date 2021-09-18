.
Paris Saint-Germain to participate in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season Cup in Jan. 2022

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Club Brugge v Paris St Germain - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - September 15, 2021 Paris St Germain's Ander Herrera celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi. (File photo: Reuters)
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Club Brugge v Paris St Germain - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - September 15, 2021 Paris St Germain's Ander Herrera celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi. (File photo: Reuters)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to participate in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season Cup in January 2022, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported on Friday.

The one-match tournament will feature a football game between PSG and star players from Al Hilal SFC and Al Nassar FC, two of the GCC region’s biggest football clubs.

The match will be part of the serial of events planned for Riyadh Season which are set to take place between October 2021 and March 2022, attracting visitors from across the world.

In the festival’s first edition in 2019, the Kingdom had 10 million visitors.

PSG is one of the world’s most glamorous clubs with a range of football superstars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and will be the first French football team to ever play in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Season will be spread across 5.4 million square meters in the Saudi capital city, with 14 different zones, each featuring a diverse array of events and experiences.

