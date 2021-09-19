.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Former Brazil footballer Paulinho leaves Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli due to emergency

  • Font
Brazil's former midfielder Paulinho celebrates after he scored his side's fourth goal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group D first round football match between Brazil and Germany at the Yokohama International Stadium in Yokohama on July 22, 2021. (AFP)
Brazil's former midfielder Paulinho celebrates after he scored his side's fourth goal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group D first round football match between Brazil and Germany at the Yokohama International Stadium in Yokohama on July 22, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Former Brazil footballer Paulinho leaves Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli due to emergency

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli have parted ways with former Brazil midfielder Paulinho by mutual consent due to emergency circumstances, the club said on Saturday, less than two months after the 33-year-old signed for the Jeddah-based team.

Paulinho joined Al Ahli as a free agent on a three-year deal in July after his contract with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou FC was cancelled by mutual consent.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He scored two goals in four matches for Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League this season.

“The termination of the contract with Paulinho comes due (to) the emergency circumstances,” Al Ahli tweeted.

Paulinho led Guangzhou to the Asian Champions League title in 2015 after joining the club from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and initially spent two seasons in China, winning consecutive Chinese Super League titles.

He moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2017 before returning to Guangzhou the following year and winning a third Chinese Super League title in 2019.

Read more:

Dania Akeel: First Arab, Saudi woman to win FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh

Nada Abul-Naga becomes first Saudi woman to enter top 100 in world squash rankings

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Six months on Lebanon’s south coast oil spill cleanup nears completion Six months on Lebanon’s south coast oil spill cleanup nears completion
Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Top Content
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley
Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Saudi Arabia desert camel carvings dated to around 7,000 years ago Saudi Arabia desert camel carvings dated to around 7,000 years ago
Paris Saint-Germain to participate in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season Cup in Jan. 2022 Paris Saint-Germain to participate in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season Cup in Jan. 2022
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More