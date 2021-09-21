Gulf Cup postponed to 2023 due to congested calendar

The next Gulf Cup, which was due to kick off in December in Basra in Iraq, has been postponed for a year due to a congested calendar, organizers announced.

The competition, which features teams from eight Gulf states, had been due to run from Dec. 24 until Jan. 7 but will now be held in January 2023.

Advertisement

The decision was announced following a meeting of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation’s executive board on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Three-time Gulf Cup winners Saudi Arabia as well as the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Oman are involved in the final phase of Asia’s preliminary competition for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq and the UAE are due to play in the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup in Doha in November and December.

The Bahrainis are the defending Gulf Cup champions, defeating Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the 2019 final in Doha to win the title for the first time.

Read more:

Bahrain defeats Saudi Arabia to win maiden Arabian Gulf Cup final in Qatar

Saudi Arabia enter Gulf Cup final beating Qatar