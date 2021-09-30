Qatar to make F1 debut with Grand Prix in November

Qatar will hold a Formula One grand prix for the first time in November with a 10-year deal then starting from 2023, the Liberty Media-owned sport and local organizers announced on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The race, scheduled for Nov. 21 at the floodlit Losail International Circuit, will form part of an unprecedented Middle Eastern quartet of grands prix on the 22-race 2021 calendar.



Bahrain hosted the championship opener in March while Saudi Arabia’s first race is scheduled for Dec. 5 and Abu Dhabi ends the season on Dec. 12.

Advertisement

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to build world’s largest Lego of a Formula One car ahead of F1 event

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One Grand Prix for the first time next year

Raikkonen tests positive for COVID-19, Kubica to race for Alfa Romeo