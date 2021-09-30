.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Qatar to make F1 debut with Grand Prix in November

  • Font
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen races at the Zandvoort circuit during the qualifying session of the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix in Zandvoort on September 4, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen races at the Zandvoort circuit during the qualifying session of the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix in Zandvoort on September 4, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Qatar to make F1 debut with Grand Prix in November

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Qatar will hold a Formula One grand prix for the first time in November with a 10-year deal then starting from 2023, the Liberty Media-owned sport and local organizers announced on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The race, scheduled for Nov. 21 at the floodlit Losail International Circuit, will form part of an unprecedented Middle Eastern quartet of grands prix on the 22-race 2021 calendar.

Bahrain hosted the championship opener in March while Saudi Arabia’s first race is scheduled for Dec. 5 and Abu Dhabi ends the season on Dec. 12.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to build world’s largest Lego of a Formula One car ahead of F1 event

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One Grand Prix for the first time next year

Raikkonen tests positive for COVID-19, Kubica to race for Alfa Romeo

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden? Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube
Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development
At least one long-term symptom seen in a third of COVID-19 patients: UK study At least one long-term symptom seen in a third of COVID-19 patients: UK study
Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan
Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden? Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un condemns US dialogue offer as ‘facade’ North Korea’s Kim Jong Un condemns US dialogue offer as ‘facade’
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More