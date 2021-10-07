‘We can dare to hope again’: Reaction to Newcastle takeover by Saudi Arabia’s PIF

English Premier League club Newcastle United were taken over by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium on Thursday ending Mike Ashley’s 14-year ownership of the north-east club.



The consortium includes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

Following is reaction to the news:



Former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer: “Yesssssssss. We can dare to hope again.”



Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles: “An eventful day! The end of one era and the start of another. It's always an honor to captain this special club and I hope that we can all now be United. Exciting times ahead, let’s get us back to where this club should be.”



Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock: “Newcastle Fans, you deserve it, a new start a new beginning together as one we March on.”



Newcastle striker Callum Wilson: “Takeover complete. Amazing news!! So happy for all you fans who've waited so long for this day!! What an exciting journey ahead we have.”



Ex-Newcastle and England forward Michael Owen: “Such good news for everyone associated with @NUFC. New ownership is exactly what the club needed. Renewed optimism, it could be a game changer for the club.”



Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden: “Exciting times for the club and the city of Newcastle. Enjoy your cans #NUFC fans”

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given: “Well it was a long time in coming but finally the fans have got what they deserve. Owners that want to put @NUFC back up where it belongs and have ambitions to challenge at the top table. Exciting times ahead for the Toon army #NUFCTakeover”



Television Presenters Ant and Dec: “Oh what a beautiful day…”



Newcastle council leader Nick Forbes, to the BBC: “It does feel like we are at the moment of change after 14 years of a regime that I think everybody realizes hasn't been great for the club.”



“Everybody is in agreement that the club needs a new purpose, a new direction, new ownership and new leadership.”



NUFC Supporters Trust: “A fresh start. A new era. Welcome to Newcastle United Football Club.”



Ex-England player and childhood Newcastle fan Bryan Robson: “The 52,000 fans who go to Newcastle United for every home game, they deserve a bit of success. I can remember the 1968-69 season is the last time we won a major trophy, the Fairs Cup. That’s unfair on the passionate fans that they are.”

