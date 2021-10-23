Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit will return to full capacity for F1 Grand Prix 2021

Organizers of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 announced on Saturday that this season’s final race will see a return to full capacity at Yas Marina Circuit.

Aligned with the latest regulations set by the government, capacity at the venue has increased allowing for a full-capacity crowd to attend this year’s championship from December 9 to 12, 2021.

Children under the age of 12 will also be allowed to attend events during the race week.

This year’s F1 will showcase some of motorsport’s biggest stars, such as: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Valterri Bottas, and Lando Norris, taking on the newly reconfigured track for the first time.

Modifications have been made to set up more dramatic racing and increased opportunities for overtaking.

With the potential championship decider between Mercedes’ Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen at this season’s final race, racing enthusiasts are sure to see history in the making at this year’s milestone event.

Those looking to attend the event can also look forward to the long-anticipated return of the traditional Yasalam After-Race Concerts, starring Grammy nominated artists like Lewis Capaldi and Khalid, among others, who will perform at Etihad Park during race week.

Tickets are available across an array of categories, including one-day access and the circuit’s hospitality packages to attend the full four-day landmark event.

All ticketholders will have access to the Thursday concert, headlined by Khalid. Two-day ticketholders will have access to the Saturday and Sunday concerts along with Thursday’s music extravaganza. Those with three-day tickets can access all After-Race entertainment.

Fans can book their spot at the event on Yas Marina Circuit's official website.

