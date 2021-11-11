.
Steven Gerrard appointed Aston Villa manager after leaving Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard pictured during a game. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

Aston Villa have appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager following his departure from Scottish side Rangers, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was dismissed on Sunday after a fifth straight league defeat left Villa 16th in the standings with 10 points -- just two points above the relegation places -- after 11 games.

The 41-year-old, who played more than 700 games for Liverpool between 1998 and 2015 and won nine trophies at the Anfield club, last season guided Rangers to their first league title since 2011 with the side going unbeaten.

