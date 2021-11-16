Jordan denies receiving confirmation from AFC on gender of Iran women’s team goalie

Jordan’s Football Association (JFA) has denied receiving a response from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding its request to verify the gender of one of the Iranian women's national team players, according to a report.

The Football Association told Petra News Agency that it had addressed the AFC to request verification of the gender of Zohreh Koudaei, the Iranian goalkeeper who played in the decisive match in the Asian qualifiers held in Uzbekistan recently, which ended with Iran's victory on penalties.

“The Football Association's media director, Mohammed Ayasra, said that the Federation did not receive any response from the AFC in this regard, denying the validity of the news circulated about the AFC's announcement of the results of its verification of the matter, and stressing that the Jordan Football Association is still awaiting the official response,” Petra News Agency reported.

Iran beat Jordan 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw on September 25 to qualify for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in its history.

Jordan’s Football Association had petitioned a formal complaint to request a gender verification of an Iranian player after its women’s team lost to the Iranian team, casting doubt whether Iran’s goalkeeper is a man or a woman.

Iran has in the past been accused of fielding male players on its women’s national team. In 2015, eight players in the Iran women’s football team were alleged to be men awaiting gender reassignment operations.

“[Eight players] have been playing with Iran’s female team without completing sex change operations,” Mojtabi Sharifi, an official close to the Iranian league, said during an interview with the Iranian website Young Journalists Club at the time.

There were also claims that four players on the women’s team were men and in 2010 questions were raised about the gender of the national team’s goalkeeper.

