.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudis beat Vietnam 1-0 and close in on World Cup berth

  • Font
A file photo shows Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Al-Shehri celebrates as he scores a goal during a match against Palestine at King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2021. (Reuters)
A file photo shows Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Al-Shehri celebrates as he scores a goal during a match against Palestine at King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Saudis beat Vietnam 1-0 and close in on World Cup berth

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia defeated Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi on Tuesday to earn a fifth win from six games in World Cup qualification and an extended lead in Asia Group B from Australia and Japan.

Seeking a sixth World Cup appearance, Saudi Arabia was six points ahead of Australia and seven ahead of Japan, who were both in action late Tuesday against China and Oman respectively.

Vietnam stayed pointless.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Only the top two in each group are guaranteed a place in Qatar in November 2022. The two third-placed finishers play off, with the winner meeting a team from another confederation.

Saudi Arabia started strongly and after 30 minutes Saleh Al-Shehri’s looping header from inside the area was saved by Bi Tan Truong in the Vietnam goal, but the ball was adjudged to have already crossed the line.

Fahad Al-Muwallad seemed to extend the visitors’ lead from close range with 15 minutes remaining but it was ruled out by VAR due to a foul in the build-up.

In Group A, a late Ali Mabkhout penalty earned United Arab Emirates a 1-0 win over Lebanon in Sidon, its first in the stage. It was enough to move the team that qualified for its first and only World Cup in 1990, above Lebanon and into third place.

But the group’s top two spots already look taken by Iran and South Korea. Later Tuesday, Iran met Syria while South Korea faced Iraq.

Read more: Saudi Arabia edges off China to remain undefeated in AFC World Cup Qualifiers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Top Content
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More