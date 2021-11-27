Riyadh auto show exhibits 600 rare cars

Glancing at some of the rare cars at the Riyadh Car Show, Saudi Arabia resident from the United States, Jacob Mumm told Reuters that "someone has really gone through a lot of trouble to curate like really exceptionally rare and special cars."

The Riyadh Car Show opened its doors on November 18 and offers visitors an exhibition of 600 cars, including collectibles and exotic vehicles, with a total value of 2 billion SAR (around 0.5 billion USD).

The car show's most expensive car, the Ferrari 250 GTO, costs 400 million SAR (around 106.6 million USD).

An auction will be organized as part of the event where visitors will be able to purchase the car of their dreams.

"Our main goal is to try as much as possible to show that Riyadh is a destination for tourism, sport, and culture" said the event's project manager, Adel Alrajab.

The Riyadh Car show is part of the 'Riyadh Season', a five months festival launched in October 2021.

