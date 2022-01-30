Riyadh’s Asian champions al-Hilal sign former Man Utd forward Ighalo
Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has signed for reigning Asian champions al-Hilal, the Saudi Arabian club said on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Nigeria international, who spent a year on loan at Old Trafford from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, has signed an 18-month contract with the Riyadh-based club after a 12-month stint at Saudi rivals al-Shabab.
The 32-year-old is currently the Saudi Professional League’s joint top scorer, with 12 goals alongside al-Nassr’s Anderson Talisca.
Ighalo replaces former France international forward Bafetimbi Gomis, who left al-Hilal last week after helping the club win the Asian Champions League in both 2019 and 2021.
Read more:
‘Au revoir Bafe’: Saudi Arabia’s Asian champions al-Hilal bid farewell to Gomis
International football legends to play in ‘All-Star’ tournament at Expo 2020 Dubai
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives minister of sports, al-Hilal football players
-
‘Au revoir Bafe’: Saudi Arabia’s Asian champions al-Hilal bid farewell to GomisSaudi Arabia’s al-Hilal have announced the departure of former France international Bafetimbi Gomis, the star striker who led them to two Asian ... Gulf
-
International football legends to play in ‘All-Star’ tournament at Expo 2020 DubaiFour international footballing superstars are to recruit their own All-Star squads for a football tournament to be held at Expo 2020 Dubai.The event ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives minister of sports, al-Hilal football playersSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received the Kingdom’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal ... Life