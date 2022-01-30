Riyadh’s Asian champions al-Hilal sign former Man Utd forward Ighalo

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has signed for reigning Asian champions al-Hilal, the Saudi Arabian club said on Sunday.

The Nigeria international, who spent a year on loan at Old Trafford from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, has signed an 18-month contract with the Riyadh-based club after a 12-month stint at Saudi rivals al-Shabab.

The 32-year-old is currently the Saudi Professional League’s joint top scorer, with 12 goals alongside al-Nassr’s Anderson Talisca.

Ighalo replaces former France international forward Bafetimbi Gomis, who left al-Hilal last week after helping the club win the Asian Champions League in both 2019 and 2021.

