Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup launches match ball ‘al-Rihla’ 

Former players Kaka and Iker Casillas were on hand for the launch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match ball, al-Rihla, near Doha on Wednesday (March 30).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

FIFA claims that the 14th successive ball created by adidas for the FIFA World Cup travels faster in flight than any other in the tournament’s history, which will support high-speed and high-quality games.

Al-Rihla, 'the journey' in Arabic, was designed with sustainability as a priority and is the first FIFA World Cup ball to be made exclusively with water-based inks and glues.

Wednesday’s launch marked the start of al-Rihla’s journey to ten cities across the world, including stops in Dubai, Tokyo, Mexico City and New York.

Read more: Saudi Arabia qualifies for World Cup finals