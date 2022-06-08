.
Phil Mickelson says will not quit PGA Tour ahead of Saudi-backed LIV invitational

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, on August 16, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. (AP)
Reuters

Six-times major champion Phil Mickelson said on Wednesday he will not follow Dustin Johnson in quitting the PGA Tour as he prepares to feature in the opening event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Former world number one Johnson and fellow American Kevin Na have both resigned from the PGA Tour to play in the breakaway circuit, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and offers a total prize fund of $255 million.

Asked if the decision was based on his desire to continue playing in the Ryder Cup, Mickelson told reporters: “Like the PGA Tour, the Ryder has provided so many special memories, relationships and friendships.

“I’m hopeful to be a part of the Ryder Cup going forward, but that’s not the reason to retain my membership, I’ve earned it.”

