Former world number one Koepka signs up for Saudi-backed LIV Golf series: Report

Former world number one Brooks Koepka has become the latest player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, ESPN reported on Tuesday.



Koepka joins a list of top golfers including six-times major champion Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson and big-hitting former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau who have joined LIV Golf, ESPN reported citing sources.

American Koepka has won eight titles at the PGA Tour.



LIV Golf did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



When four-times major winner Koepka was asked about LIV Golf at the US Open last week, the 32-year-old criticized the media for constant questions on the issue, saying they only served to throw a “black cloud” over the year’s third major.



Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), LIV Golf held its first event in London this month which was won by South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel who pocketed the $4 million prize -- the biggest pay cheque in golf history.



Koepka’s younger brother Chase also played in the inaugural event where even the last-placed golfer earned $120,000.



The lucrative league’s second event is in Portland from June 30-July 2 at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

