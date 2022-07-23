Broadcaster Feherty signs up to Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series

David Feherty has joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series as a broadcaster and will make his debut with the Saudi PIF-backed circuit at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster next week.



The Northern Irishman, who played professionally before moving onto broadcasting in 1997, said he was excited to contribute to a world-class broadcast production that has a vision towards the future.

“As a storyteller, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to help write a new chapter in this sport’s history,” he said.



“LIV Golf is developing ideas and innovations that are going to grow the audience and engage the next generation of players and fans.”



Supported by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf held its first event in London last month which was won by South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel, who pocketed the $4 million prize - the biggest paycheck in golf history.



Six-times major winner Phil Mickelson, former world number ones Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka as well as former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau have all joined the series.

