PSG football star Neymar faces trial in Barcelona over fraud, corruption allegations

Paris Saint-Germain footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Junior is set to go on trial in Barcelona for fraud allegations starting in October, one month before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

In a legal battle that has dragged on for several years, the Brazilian football star known as Neymar along with football clubs Barcelona and Santos have been accused of fraud and corruption due to alleged irregularities surrounding his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

Brazilian investment group DIS, which partially owned some of Neymar’s transfer rights, has said that it received less money than it was entitled to during his transfer nine years ago, adding that it was entitled to 40 percent of the fee which was reported to be around $58.5 million (£48.6 million) at the time.

According to the BBC, DIS said it received around $6.9 million of the $17.3 million paid to Santos, alleging that the real fee could have been much higher.

Previous investigations have looked into whether any portion of the transfer fee was concealed, Sky News reported.

The 30-year-old footballer, his parents, two former Barcelona football club presidents Sandro Rossell and Josep Maria Batomeu, and former Santos manager Odilio Rodrigues will stand trial in Barcelona.

Although all the defendants have denied the allegation, their appeals were rejected by Spain’s high court, forcing the case to go to trial.

