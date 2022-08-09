World No. 2 Cameron Smith joining Saudi-backed LIV Golf: Report

World No. 2 and Open Championship winner Cameron Smith is “gone” to the LIV Golf Series at the end of the PGA playoffs, Cameron Percy said on Tuesday.

Percy said Smith, 28, and another fellow Australian, Marc Leishman, already have signed deals to exit the PGA Tour.

Percy, 48, finished in the top 10 at the Wyndham Championship last week, just ahead of the start of the FedEx Playoffs this week.

Percy said a conversation with Adam Scott, who is on the record saying he would consider a move to LIV Golf, helped open the eyes of his fellow countrymen to the new tour.

He also said the deals for Smith and the 38-year-old Leishman, currently ranked No. 56 in the world, are lucrative. FOX Sports reported Smith was offered $100 million-plus.

“(Scott) said he met with these guys (LIV reps) in 2017 -- they were ready (to) do all this. So, the tour has known for a long time that this stuff is in the works,” Percy said.

The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series announced a 14-tournament schedule for next year with 12 established team franchises and a chance for players to either be promoted or relegated through its series of Asian Tour events.

Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said Wednesday in a news release that the full schedule would be released later and would include stops across the world.

