Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned for slapping young fan’s phone

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - April 9, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
A file photo shows Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo. (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned for slapping young fan’s phone

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo received a police caution for smashing a 14-year-old boy’s phone to the ground following a defeat at Everton last season.

The 37-year-old apologized via social media to the young fan after the incident which happened in April.

“We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage,” a police statement said on Wednesday.

“The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday 9 April. The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded.”

