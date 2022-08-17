Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned for slapping young fan’s phone

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo received a police caution for smashing a 14-year-old boy’s phone to the ground following a defeat at Everton last season.

The 37-year-old apologized via social media to the young fan after the incident which happened in April.

“We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage,” a police statement said on Wednesday.

“The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday 9 April. The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded.”