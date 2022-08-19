In pictures: Boxers weigh in ahead of the Rage on the Red Sea event in Jeddah

Boxers competing in Saturday’s Rage on the Red Sea event in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah weighed in during a public event at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk came in at 100.5 kilograms, the heaviest of his career, while contender Anthony Joshua weighed 110.9 kilograms – nearly two kilograms heavier than when he lost his title to Usyk in 2021.

The undefeated Ukrainian champion hopes to retain his untarnished record of 19 wins to 0 losses when he faces the Briton on Saturday.

After a lengthy staredown after the weigh-in, Usyk was asked what he saw when he looked into his opponent’s eyes.

“The reflection of myself,” was the answer from the enigmatic champ.

Joshua remained stoic and told reporters that he gives little credence to events such as weigh-ins, and that his mind was focused on the fight.

Rage on the Red Sea will be an historic event for Saudi Arabia, as it will feature the first professional fight between two women in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s first professional boxer, Ziyad al-Maayouf, will also make his debut on the night.

Al-Maayouf was born in New York to a Saudi father and Egyptian mother and Saudi father, and was raised in Cairo.

He spoke to Al Arabiya English on the sidelines of a press conference on Wednesday, praising the warm reception he has received in his country of origin.

“The people of Saudi Arabia have shown me love that I couldn't dream of as a kid,” he said.

