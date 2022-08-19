.
Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Anthony Joshua (right) pose at a public weigh-in event in Jeddah on August 19, 2022, ahead of their match on August 20.
Sports

In pictures: Boxers weigh in ahead of the Rage on the Red Sea event in Jeddah

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Boxers competing in Saturday’s Rage on the Red Sea event in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah weighed in during a public event at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk weighs in at a public event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 19, 2022, ahead of his title defense against Anthony Joshua on August 20.
Heavyweight contender Anthony Joshua weighs in at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on August 19, 2022, ahead of his match against Oleksandr Usyk on August 20.
Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk came in at 100.5 kilograms, the heaviest of his career, while contender Anthony Joshua weighed 110.9 kilograms – nearly two kilograms heavier than when he lost his title to Usyk in 2021.

Filip Hrgovic (left) and Zhang Zhilei pose at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on August 19, 2022, ahead of their match on August 20.
The undefeated Ukrainian champion hopes to retain his untarnished record of 19 wins to 0 losses when he faces the Briton on Saturday.

Badou Jack (left) faces off against Richard Rivera (right) at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on August 19, 2022, ahead of their bout on August 20.
After a lengthy staredown after the weigh-in, Usyk was asked what he saw when he looked into his opponent’s eyes.

Callum Smith (left) and Mathieu Bauderlique (right) pose at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on August 19, 2022, ahead of their match on August 20.
“The reflection of myself,” was the answer from the enigmatic champ.

Ramla Ali (left) and Crystal Garcia Nova (right) pose at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on August 19, 2022, ahead of their match on August 20.
Joshua remained stoic and told reporters that he gives little credence to events such as weigh-ins, and that his mind was focused on the fight.

Andrew Tabiti (left) and James Wilson (right) pose at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on August 19, 2022, ahead of their match on August 20.
Rage on the Red Sea will be an historic event for Saudi Arabia, as it will feature the first professional fight between two women in the Kingdom.

Ziyad al-Maayouf (left) and Jose Alatorre (right) pose at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on August 19, 2022, ahead of their match on August 20.
Saudi Arabia’s first professional boxer, Ziyad al-Maayouf, will also make his debut on the night.

Benjamin Whittaker (left) and Petar Nosic (right) pose at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on August 19, 2022, ahead of their match on August 20.
Al-Maayouf was born in New York to a Saudi father and Egyptian mother and Saudi father, and was raised in Cairo.

He spoke to Al Arabiya English on the sidelines of a press conference on Wednesday, praising the warm reception he has received in his country of origin.

Bader Samreen (left) and Fuad Tarverdi (right) pose at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on August 19, 2022, ahead of their match on August 20.
“The people of Saudi Arabia have shown me love that I couldn't dream of as a kid,” he said.

