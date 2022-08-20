Ramla Ali wins first women’s boxing match in Saudi Arabia

British-Somali boxer Ramla Ali won the first women’s professional fight in Saudi Arabia when she knocked down her opponent Crystal Garcia Nova in the opening round.

Nova was stopped by a flurry of punches up against the ropes one minute and five seconds into the fight on the undercard of the Rage on the Red Sea event in Jeddah on Saturday.

In a post-fight interview, Ali expressed disappointment about not being able to get out of “first gear.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn then pointed out that the 29-year-old was being overly critical of her performance, and credited trainer Manny Robles with improving her punching power.

Ramla Ali had previously said it was an “honor” to be one of the first two women to fight professionally in the Kingdom.

Nova told Al Arabiya English on the sidelines of a press conference on Wednesday that the fight was a “message to all young women that boxing is not only for men, boxing is also for women.”

Authorities in the conservative Kingdom had previously placed restrictions on women’s participation in sport.

However, recent years have seen unprecedented progress as the country’s Vision 2030 reforms get underway.

