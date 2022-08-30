UAE announces $27 multi-entry visa for Qatar’s FIFA World Cup fans with Hayya card

The UAE announced a $27 (AED 100) multiple-entry visa for travelers to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Holders of the ‘Hayya’ card will be able to avail the multiple entry tourist visa for the reduced price over the 90-day period from November 1, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

“The program comes within the UAE’s initiatives aiming to support Qatar, in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” WAM reported.

The authorities have also introduced a provision that will allow the card holders to extend the visa for another 90-day period at the normal price.

How to apply for the multi-entry UAE visa

The multi-entry tourist visa for ‘Hayya’ card holders will be made available online through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) website.

The visa will be made available under the ‘Smart Channels’ section, within ‘Public Services’, followed by the ‘Hayya Card Holders’ option. Payment and traveler details are needed to complete the process.

Travelers from visa-exempt countries can travel to and stay in the UAE according to current regulation.

The 90-day stay limit will start on the date of issuance of the visa.

#UAE announces a Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa for “Hayya” card holders attending FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022#WamNews pic.twitter.com/QXd1Zm9W8v — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) August 30, 2022

What is the ‘Hayya’ card?

The ‘Hayya’ card doubles as an entry permit to Qatar and allows stadium access along with the match ticket, according to information available on the FIFA website.

It is a personalized document issued and reportedly required by everyone attending the FIFA World Cup matches.

It will also provide free public transport access in Qatar, including the metro and bus.

Saudi Arabia visa for ‘Hayya’ card holders

Spectators with the ‘Hayya’ fan ID will be granted a visa to enter Saudi Arabia ten days before the start of the tournament, allowing them to stay for 60 days.

The visa will allow them to exit and re-enter the country during that period. Anyone applying for a visa must also obtain medical insurance before traveling to Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes all holders of the (Hayya) card to the fans of the #FIFAWorldCupQatar202. pic.twitter.com/OnLaKkGTLJ — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) August 24, 2022

FIFA in Qatar

Football’s biggest tournament kicks off on November 20 with a match between Qatar and Ecuador at Doha’s al-Bayt Arena.

Qatar is bracing for a massive strain on its infrastructure due to the coming influx of visitors.

FIFA reported this month that more than 2.45 million tickets had been sold. This would mean that the country’s population of around 2.7 million will nearly double for the duration of the tournament.

It has been widely reported that the Gulf state is expected to struggle with housing the spectators, turning to neighboring countries to help provide hotel rooms.

Hoteliers in Dubai told Al Arabiya English last month that they were seeing a spike in bookings, with many expected to be at full capacity during the tournament.

Authorities reportedly struck deals with Iran in order to host some spectators on the country’s resort island Kish.

Fans will be able to hop on ‘shuttle flights’ between their hotels on the island and the stadiums in Qatar.

Organizers have also said they will house some of the spectators in “bedouin-style” tents in the desert.

With inputs from Al Arabiya English’s Marco Ferrari

