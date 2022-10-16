Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood charged with rape

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behavior, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old forward is due to appear at Manchester’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 17.

The three charges all relate to the same complainant, prosecutors said.

Greenwood has been accused of attempting to rape a woman on October 22, 2021.

He is alleged to have physically assaulted her in the month of December 2021, and engaged in coercive or controlling behavior between November 2018 and October 2022.

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United in February after allegations of rape and assault surfaced online, the club said in a statement at the time.

He was detained on January 30 for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

Specialist rape prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service’s North West Division authorized Saturday’s charges after reviewing a file of evidence compiled by Greater Manchester Police.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Women’s Premier League kicks-off

Saudi football fan treks from Jeddah to Doha for World Cup

Football fans in UAE, Saudi gear up for FIFA World Cup 2022