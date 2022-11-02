Dubai’s Expo 2020 site launches ‘Fan City’ for FIFA World Cup Qatar

Dubai’s Expo 2020 site will transform into a ‘Fan City’ with giant screens and entertainment zones to host fans of FIFA World Cup.

Two zones will be available, one at Jubilee Park and a second “more deluxe experience” at Al Wasl, information from the organizers said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Admission to the event starts at $8 (AED 30) and will feature VIP and hospitality packages.

Tickets are not yet available for sale. When it goes live, it can be purchased from event ticketing provider Platinumlist.

Children under the age of 12 attend for free.

Jubilee Park

The Jubilee Park setup will feature table-top games, agility courses, foot volley courts, penalty kick activations, face-painting, and DJ’s spinning decks during half-time, according to information provided by the organizers.

It can host up to 10,000 visitors and offer bites from food trucks. Alcoholic beverages and a shisha lounge will also be available.

The Jubilee Park zone will open at 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 12:00 p.m. on the weekends.

Al Wasl

Starting December 3, the Al Wasl venue will offer a “VIP guest experience” under the iconic dome of the Expo City, information shared with the media said.

Four jumbo screens will broadcast the matches live while the in-game graphics will be projected onto the Al Wasl done.

The event will also see a flag-raising ceremony, national anthems, and pre- and post-game entertainment.

At least 2,500 can be seated under the dome, including VIP and VVIP packages.

The Al Wasl zone will open from 6:00 p.m., and ticket-holders for the early game will enjoy complimentary access to Jubilee Park following the event.

The Expo City zones adds to other areas in Dubai set up for fans to watch the much-awaited international football event.

Read more:

UAE opens applications for $27 multiple-entry tourist visas for Hayya card holders

Ukraine will ask FIFA to ban Iran from Qatar World Cup over “human rights violations”

FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums