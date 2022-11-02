Ukraine will ask FIFA to ban Iran from Qatar World Cup over “human rights violations”

Ukraine’s national football association is to submit a request for the international governing body FIFA to ban Iran from participating in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Citing “systematic human rights violations in Iran,” the executive committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) said it will request the exclusion of the Islamic Republic from the global football event in Doha, which kicks off later this month.

The Ukrainian sporting body said that Iran’s participation “may violate the principles and norms of the FIFA Statutes,” in line with the sanctions on Iran and “the possible involvement of Iran in the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine.”

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to deliver more weapons to Russia to be used in its war against Ukraine.

It is estimated that Iran will send around 1,000 weapons, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and attack drones.

Iran’s drones have become a key weapon in Russia’s arsenal during its war in Ukraine and have often been used to target crucial energy infrastructure.

Earlier this month Iranian football and sports personalities and human rights group, Open Stadiums, also requested FIFA to ban the Iranian national team, the BBC reported on Monday.

FIFA has not commented on the request.

Football’s biggest tournament kicks off on November 20 with a match between Qatar and Ecuador at Doha’s al-Bayt Arena.

