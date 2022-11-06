Youtuber Logan Paul injured in Saudi Arabia wrestling match

Youtuber Logan Paul injured his knee during a professional wrestling match in Riyadh on Saturday.

The 27-year-old social media star said in a tweet that he tore his meniscus, medial collateral ligament (MCL), and potentially anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the headline WWE match against Roman Reigns.

He also posted a photo on Twitter showing an ice pack on his right knee, saying that he was injured halfway through the match.

Paul lost his third WWE match to Reigns on Saturday, who defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, made a surprise appearance during the fight.

Also on the cards was a match between WWE superstar Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, in which Lesnar was crowned winner.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was won by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who defeated Alex Bliss and Asuka.

There was also a match between Drew McIntye and Karrion Kross where McIntye took the win, Braun Strowman defeating Omos, The Usos beating The Brawling Brutes in a tag team championship, and Bianca Belair defeating Bayley in the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

The WWE Crown Jewel event was held in the Saudi capital’s Mrsool Park stadium, the second held there after an inaugural event in 2018.

It was streamed on Shahid, where Middle East fans can now watch highlights.

The WWE has been holding events in Saudi Arabia since 2014.

In 2019, the US organization signed an expanded agreement with the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) to have two major events held in the country every year.

The WWE said at the time that the agreement “demonstrates WWE and GEA’s commitment to bring sports entertainment to the region and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

