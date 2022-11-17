Iran’s World Cup winger says focus is on playing, not political issues
Iran’s football World Cup winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh said on Thursday that the focus of the team will be on the competition, not political issues related to the country’s nationwide protests.
Asked whether the players would chant Iran’s national anthem during the world’s biggest football event, Jahanbakhsh said “celebration and chanting the anthem is a personal decision and we are trying not to make a big deal out of it.”
Several Iranian athletes have expressed support for anti-government demonstrations triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.
