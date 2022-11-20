‘Saudi House’ pavilion opens at World Cup, showcasing Kingdom’s footballing history

A pavilion showcasing Saudi Arabia’s footballing history has opened in Doha’s West Bay ahead of the first World Cup match on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Saudi House pavilion spans the size of more than two football pitches (18,000 square meters) and offers an immersive experience organized by the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

It will host 21 different activities across 10 dedicated areas, including live music, a number of street shows, and cultural exhibitions.

‘The Green Pulse’ takes fans through a journey of Saudi Arabia’s footballing history, showing some of the country’s most iconic goals and footballing heroes.

Visitors from across the globe will also get the chance to feast on traditional Saudi cuisine in the cooking area.

The ‘Cultural Zone,’ meanwhile, presents an opportunity for fans to experience the Kingdom’s culture and diverse folklore.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome everyone to Saudi House over the course of this historic edition of the FIFA World Cup,” said Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal in a statement.

“We strongly believe in the power of football to bring people together from different backgrounds and ages, in addition to its power to promote diversity and inclusion.”

“Saudi House presents a perfect opportunity for us to showcase our diverse culture, immense hospitality, traditions and football history to the world during the biggest show on earth.”

“Thanks to our country’s transformative Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is more open to the world than ever, and we want to celebrate the first World Cup in the Middle East to the fullest and share our passion and story with fans from across all corners of the globe,” he added.

Saudi House will be open every day throughout the tournament between 12pm and 12am.

Read more:

Crown Prince instructs Saudi ministries, entities to support World Cup host Qatar

World Cup Qatar 2022: Saudi, UAE football fans ‘beyond excited’ as tournament arrives

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in Qatar to attend FIFA World Cup opening