IN PICTURES: Thousands of fans gather at FIFA Fan Festival for World Cup opening

Tens of thousands of football fans gathered at the FIFA Fan Festival to celebrate the opening of the World Cup tournament in Doha on Sunday.

Draped with different national flags and wearing team jerseys, fans danced and sang while others remained outside of the gates trying to get in.

The FIFA Fan Festival is the main fan zone for the World Cup with the capacity to host over 40-thousand people, according to organizers.