Crown Prince seen celebrating Saudi World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was seen celebrating his country’s win over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, in pictures shared on Instagram by his brother Prince Saud.

The first-in-line to the Saudi throne can be seen in one image embracing his brother while watching the match with other family members.

In another image, Prince Mohammed is seen turning away from the television to kneel in prayer.

Also watching with the Crown Prince and Prince Saud was older brother Prince Abdulaziz, who serves as the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy.

Saudi Arabia shocked the sporting world when their national team defeated footballing giants Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the World Cup on Tuesday.

While it was the 18th appearance in football’s biggest tournament for the Argentinian side, Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons qualified for only the sixth time.

Argentina were overwhelmingly favored to win but ended up losing steam after three goals were disallowed in the first half due to the offside rule.

Saudi Arabia came in strong at the start of the second, scoring twice in quick succession and leaving Argentina unable to recover.

The surprise loss shattered Argentina’s 36-game winning streak in a World Cup that is likely to be star striker Lionel Messi’s last.

