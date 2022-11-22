Theme
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen celebrating during Saudi Arabia's match against Argentina. (Instagram)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen celebrating during Saudi Arabia's match against Argentina. (Instagram)

Crown Prince seen celebrating Saudi World Cup win over Argentina

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English
Published:
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was seen celebrating his country’s win over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, in pictures shared on Instagram by his brother Prince Saud.

The first-in-line to the Saudi throne can be seen in one image embracing his brother while watching the match with other family members.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen kneeling in prayer during the World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. (Instagram)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen kneeling in prayer during the World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. (Instagram)

In another image, Prince Mohammed is seen turning away from the television to kneel in prayer.

Also watching with the Crown Prince and Prince Saud was older brother Prince Abdulaziz, who serves as the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) poses for a picture with his brother, energy minister Prince Abdulaziz during the World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. (Instagram)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) poses for a picture with his brother, energy minister Prince Abdulaziz during the World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. (Instagram)

Saudi Arabia shocked the sporting world when their national team defeated footballing giants Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the World Cup on Tuesday.

While it was the 18th appearance in football’s biggest tournament for the Argentinian side, Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons qualified for only the sixth time.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a picture with his brother Prince Saudi during the World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. (Instagram)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a picture with his brother Prince Saudi during the World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. (Instagram)

Argentina were overwhelmingly favored to win but ended up losing steam after three goals were disallowed in the first half due to the offside rule.

Saudi Arabia came in strong at the start of the second, scoring twice in quick succession and leaving Argentina unable to recover.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman watches the World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia with family members. (Instagram)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman watches the World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia with family members. (Instagram)

The surprise loss shattered Argentina’s 36-game winning streak in a World Cup that is likely to be star striker Lionel Messi’s last.

