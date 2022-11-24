FIFA World Cup Qatar: Who will Saudi Arabia play next?

Saudi Arabia was off to a great start at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after its 2-1 victory against Argentina, beating the reigning South American champions’ undefeated 36-match record.

The Kingdom’s national football team now sits atop Group C with three points, but it still has several challenges ahead to qualify for the Round of 16.

Saudi’s next confirmed match is against Poland on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. GST, followed by another one against Mexico on November 30 at 11:00 p.m. GST.

The FIFA World Cup, now into its fourth day, is set to run until December 18, with the final game beginning on Qatar’s National Day.

The highly anticipated 29-day tournament will see 32 national teams go head-to-head for the trophy over 64 football games.

Each team is drawn into eight groups of four teams and the top two from each group will make the cut for the Round of 16 or the pre-quarter finals.

