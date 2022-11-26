Live: Saudi Arabia face off against Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia face off against Poland at Qatar’s Education City Stadium during their second match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Saudi side made an early attack, and Sami al-Naji unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty.

Mohammed Kanno made a shot on goal but is unsuccessful after Poland’s goalkeeper saves.

Matty Cash collided with al-Buraik in mid air, slamming his arm into the Saudi player.

Poland’s Arkadiusz Milik and Saudi Arabia’s Abdulelah al-Malki have both been yellow carded.

Krystian Bielik headed the ball dangerously close towards Saudi Arabia’s goal, but Saleh al-Shehri blocked it.

Saudi defender Ali al-Bulayhi is down with what looks like an arm injury after Poland’s Robert Lewandoski stood on his elbow during a clash as Lewandoski made a run in goal.

Poland’s Piotr Zielinski score the first match of the game, in the 40th minute.

Poland’s Bielek fouls al-Shehri, earning the Saudis a penalty. Wojciech Szczesny saves Salem al-Sawsari’s shot.

Officials have awarded ten minutes of extra time.

Fans from the Kingdom are out in full force to support the Green Falcons, who started off the tournament in spectacular fashion with a win against Argentina on Wednesday.

Goal scorers Salem al-Dawsari and Saleh al-Shehri are making an appearance again today, as is goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais who was praised for stopping a barrage of Argentinian shots in the previous match.