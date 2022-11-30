Theme
Tunisia forward Issam Jebali (9) battles for the ball with France midfielder Adrien Rabiot (rear) during the second half in a group stage match during the 2022 World Cup at Education City Stadium. (Reuters)
Tunisia upset France but still exit World Cup

Reuters
French-born Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the game as Tunisia upset World Cup holders France 1-0 at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday, but the shock victory was not enough for them to join the defending champions in the last 16 of the tournament in Qatar.

Khazri steered home a 58th-minute winner amid a cluster of defenders for only a third victory at six World Cup tournaments for Tunisia but they were still eliminated.

France, who made nine changes for this match from the team that beat Denmark and had already booked their place in the knockout stages, finished top of Group D on goal difference from runners-up Australia, who beat Denmark 1-0 at the same time.

France now take on the runners-up in Group C, which will be concluded later on Wednesday.

