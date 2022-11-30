What Saudi Arabia needs to progress to next round in World Cup

Saudi Arabia will face Mexico in its final Group C match on Wednesday. The Green Falcons’ fate is very much in their own hands, as beating Mexico will guarantee them a spot in the last 16.

Here are all the possible scenarios:

Saudi Arabia beats Mexico

Saudi Arabia currently has three points from two games, having beaten Argentina 2-1 in their first match and lost 2-0 to Poland in their second.

If the Green Falcons win against Mexico, they will have six points and will advance into the last 16, regardless of the result in the other final game of Group C, Argentina versus Poland.

Saudi Arabia draws with Mexico

This is the most complicated scenario for Herve Renard’s men. If Saudi Arabia draws with Mexico, its World Cup journey will depend entirely on what happens in the Argentina-Poland match.

If the Green Falcons draw in their final match, they will have four points, with a goal difference of -1.

In this case, Saudi Arabia will have to hope that the Argentina-Poland match has a winner, as a draw in that game will mean both Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski advance into the last 16.

If Poland beats Argentina, Saudi Arabia will reach the last 16.

If Argentina beats Poland, Saudi Arabia could reach the last 16, but only if Argentina beats Poland with four or more goals.

Saudi Arabia loses against Mexico

If Saudi Arabia loses, it will be out of the competition regardless of the Argentina-Poland result.

Both final matches of group C will kick off at 22:00 local time (19:00 GMT).



