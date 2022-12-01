World Cup: Morocco through to last 16 after beating Canada, only Arab team to advance
Two first-half goals set Morocco on their way to top place in World Cup Group F but they had to hold on for a 2-1 win over Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday after conceding an own goal that kept them nervous through the second half.
Morocco is the only Arab team to advance to the Round of 16 this year after all other Arab teams, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, were eliminated.
Morocco finished on seven points, two more than runners-up Croatia, to advance from the group stages for a second time, 36 years after they became the first African country to do so at the Mexico World Cup in 1986.
A goalkeeping howler allowed Hakim Ziyech to score after four minutes, followed by a second in the 23rd minute from Youssef En-Nesyri, running onto a superb long pass from Achraf Hakimi.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
But Nayef Aguerd stuck out a toe to deflect a cross from Sam Adekugbe into his own net five minutes before the break to offer already-eliminated Canada a chance to get back in the game and win a first World Cup point. Canada came close to a second-half equalizer but proved unable to make the breakthrough.
Morocco next play on Tuesday against the runners-up in Group E, which will be decided later on Thursday.
Read more:
Cristiano Ronaldo is 50-50 to play against South Korea: Portugal coach Santos
Tunisia upset France but still exit World Cup
Iranian man shot dead by security forces while celebrating World Cup loss: Report
-
World Cup 2022 Qatar: Saudi football fans have high hopes of win in Mexico face-offDespite the Saudi national team’s recent defeat against Poland in the World Cup, Saudi football fans have exuberant spirits and high hopes ahead of ... Saudi Arabia
-
World Cup scams: Fake Hayya Cards, FIFA-themed crypto coins targeting football fansCybercriminals are targeting World Cup fans through unauthorized Hayya Cards and FIFA-themed crypto tokens and coins, cybersecurity researchers told ... Features
-
MDLBEAST reveals star-studded lineup to perform in Qatar during FIFA World CupSaudi music entertainment company MDLBEAST has revealed the list of 56 international and regional artists confirmed to perform at ARAVIA at Qatar’s ... Entertainment