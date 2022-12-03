World Cup: Netherlands beats US 3-1 to reach quarter-finals

The Netherlands became the first country into the World Cup quarter-finals as it beat the US 3-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.



A 10th-minute effort by Memphis Depay and another from Daley Blind with the last kick of the first half paved the way for the Dutch to set up a last eight clash with either Argentina or Australia, who were playing later.



Substitute Haji Wright scrambled in a reply for the United States in the 76th minute to give the Americans hope but Denzel Dumfries’s volley sealed a seventh quarter-final appearance for the Dutch.



Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side grabbed the lead with their first attack when a slick move ended with Dumfries cutting a perfect pass back for Barcelona forward Depay to stroke home.



Dumfries then played a carbon copy ball for Blind to make it 2-0 and put his side in cruise control.



Wright bundled home from a Christian Pulisic cross but Dumfries crowned a great display to finish off the Americans.

