FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil’s journey to the final

Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
HOW DID BRAZIL QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?
The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds began on Dec. 3 and feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.
Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 and defeated Switzerland 1-0 in their first two Group G matches to secure a place in the knockout stages.
Brazil edged out Switzerland to claim top spot in Group G by virtue of goal difference, despite being beaten by Cameroon in their final group game.
HOW DID BRAZIL REACH THE QUARTER-FINALS?
Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta scored in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in their Round of 16 tie.
WHO ARE BRAZIL’S QUARTER-FINAL OPPONENTS?
Brazil will face Croatia in the quarter-finals, after the 2018 finalists beat Japan on penalties.
WHO ARE BRAZIL’S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?
If Brazil make it to the semi-finals, they could face South American rivals Argentina or the Netherlands.
WHO COULD BRAZIL FACE IN THE FINAL?
If Brazil go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on 2018 champions France or 2016 Euro winners Portugal.
