Tickets to Al-Hilal versus Newcastle United football match in Riyadh go on sale
The tickets to the highly anticipated football match between Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal and England’s Newcastle United went on sale on Tuesday, the organizers of the Diriyah Season 2022 announced.
The game is set to take place on December 8 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
As part of the Diriyah Season’s activities, the Kingdom will also host the Spanish Super Cup for the second time next year from January 11 to 15. The tournament will see teams Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Real Betis participate.
It will also bring together league champion Milan and cup champion Inter Milan at the King Fahd international Stadium in Riyadh.
