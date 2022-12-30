Theme
Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. (AFP)
Ronaldo ‘signs $75 million-per-year deal’ with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr: Report

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a $75 million-a-year contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr football club, CBS Sports reported on Friday, citing sources close to the club.

The length of the contract is two and a half years, it said, adding that Al Nassr will announce the deal following an away game Saturday against Al Khaleej.

Ronaldo, 37, has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia after leaving Manchester United in November.

Al Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having being crowned winners of the country’s top flight nine times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2019.

In both 2020 and 2021, it won the Saudi Super Cup and they are currently managed by Frenchman Rudi Garcia, who has previously coached Roma, Marseille and Lyon.

