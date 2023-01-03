UFC president Dana White filmed slapping wife in NYE nightclub altercation

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife in a nightclub on new year’s eve.

In the video, the fight promoter can be seen leaning over his wife and speaking into her ear before she turns around and slaps him.

He responds by striking her on the face twice.

TMZ Sports reported that the alcohol-fueled incident took place in the El Squid Roe nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White apologized for the assault, saying there was “no excuse” for his actions.

He was “embarrassed” by the incident, and added that he was concerned about the impact on his children.

White’s wife Anna, to whom he has been married for more than two decades, told TMZ Sports that the incident was “out of character” for her husband.

“To say this is out of character for him is an understatement -- nothing like this has ever happened before,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other.”

Fifty three-year-old White has previously spoken out against domestic violence.

Speaking to Fox Sports in 2014, White said: “There's one thing that you never bounce back from and that's putting your hands on a woman.”

“Been that way in the UFC since we started here. You don't bounce back from putting your hands on a woman.”

The businessman took the helm of the mixed martial arts (MMA) league after childhood friend Lorenzo Fertitta purchased it for $2 million in 2000.

The UFC has ballooned in popularity in recent years and has since become the preeminent league in the sport of MMA.

In 2016, the UFC was sold to WME-IMG for $4 billion.

