In Pictures: Ronaldo receives hero’s welcome at Riyadh’s Mrsool Park stadium

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo received a hero’s welcome in Riyadh’s Mrsool Park stadium on Tuesday after signing with the Saudi club Al Nassr.

Advertisement

Fans roared from across the stands as the Portugal captain walked out to the field followed closely by his family.

He donned the Al Nassr club blue and yellow jersey before saying a few lines to the audience, including: “Ana alami,” or I’m international.

He also signed a football and gave it to a young fan in the crowd.

Ball’s signed by the greatest ⚽️🔥

What a lucky one 😂💛 pic.twitter.com/uqVDxXdRPU — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023

THE GOAT HAS ARRIVED 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bj2g0Qb0Ma — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023

Read more:

Ronaldo ‘deserves’ payout for joining Al Nassr, says club president

Saudi football fans ‘excited and proud’ with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al Nassr

Ronaldo says turned down clubs in Europe, Brazil, Australia, US to join Al Nassr