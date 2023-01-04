In Pictures: Ronaldo receives hero’s welcome at Riyadh’s Mrsool Park stadium
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo received a hero’s welcome in Riyadh’s Mrsool Park stadium on Tuesday after signing with the Saudi club Al Nassr.
January 3, 2023
Fans roared from across the stands as the Portugal captain walked out to the field followed closely by his family.
All love to @Cristiano’s family 🙏💛 pic.twitter.com/FXAV052f3A— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023
He donned the Al Nassr club blue and yellow jersey before saying a few lines to the audience, including: “Ana alami,” or I’m international.
Ana Alami 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bpvq91B1Ig— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023
He also signed a football and gave it to a young fan in the crowd.
Ball’s signed by the greatest ⚽️🔥— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023
What a lucky one 😂💛 pic.twitter.com/uqVDxXdRPU
THE GOAT HAS ARRIVED 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bj2g0Qb0Ma— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023
Read more:
Ronaldo ‘deserves’ payout for joining Al Nassr, says club president
Saudi football fans ‘excited and proud’ with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al Nassr
Ronaldo says turned down clubs in Europe, Brazil, Australia, US to join Al Nassr