Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo at Riyadh's Mrsool Park stadium after signing with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr Club. (Twitter)
In Pictures: Ronaldo receives hero’s welcome at Riyadh’s Mrsool Park stadium

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo received a hero’s welcome in Riyadh’s Mrsool Park stadium on Tuesday after signing with the Saudi club Al Nassr.

Fans roared from across the stands as the Portugal captain walked out to the field followed closely by his family.

He donned the Al Nassr club blue and yellow jersey before saying a few lines to the audience, including: “Ana alami,” or I’m international.

He also signed a football and gave it to a young fan in the crowd.

